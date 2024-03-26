AFMC commander visits Edwards AFB

Gen. Duke Z. Richardson, commander, Air Force Materiel Command, receives a plane-side brief about the T-7A, during a visit to Edwards Air Force Base, California, March 26. Richardson, accompanied by his wife Dede Richardson, and AFMC Command Chief Master Sgt. James Fitch, visited Edwards to receive an orientation, meet with Airmen and learn about the base’s unique capabilities, key initiatives and missions that tie in with the AFMC Strategic Plan. (Air Force photo by Lindsey Iniguez)

