AFMC commander visits Edwards AFB

Gen. Duke Z. Richardson, commander, Air Force Materiel Command, receives a plane-side brief about the X-62 VISTA (Variable In-flight Simulation Test Aircraft) during a visit to Edwards Air Force Base California, March 26. Richardson learned about the key role the VISTA has played in the advancement of autonomous aircraft systems. (Air Force photo by Lindsey Iniguez)

