Date Taken: 03.26.2024 Date Posted: 03.27.2024 11:15 Photo ID: 8309617 VIRIN: 240326-F-TF785-9001 Resolution: 4322x2883 Size: 6.38 MB Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, AFMC commander visits Edwards AFB [Image 6 of 6], by Lindsey Iniguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.