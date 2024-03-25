Senior Airman Hannah Garcia, assigned to the 335th Fighter Squadron, right, receives the Commandant’s Award from Master Sgt. Mark Benevides, Airman Leadership School instructor, during the ALS class 24-C graduation ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Mar. 20, 2024. The Commandant’s Award is presented to an ALS graduate that possessed the highest degree of character, competence, and commitment during the ALS course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Rebecca Tierney)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2024 16:32
|Photo ID:
|8308470
|VIRIN:
|240320-F-FX978-1125
|Resolution:
|3481x2316
|Size:
|1.21 MB
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ALS Class 24-C Graduates [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Rebecca Tierney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT