    ALS Class 24-C Graduates [Image 7 of 7]

    ALS Class 24-C Graduates

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2024

    Photo by Airman Rebecca Tierney 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Senior Airman Hannah Garcia, assigned to the 335th Fighter Squadron, right, receives the Commandant’s Award from Master Sgt. Mark Benevides, Airman Leadership School instructor, during the ALS class 24-C graduation ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Mar. 20, 2024. The Commandant’s Award is presented to an ALS graduate that possessed the highest degree of character, competence, and commitment during the ALS course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Rebecca Tierney)

    Date Taken: 03.20.2024
    Date Posted: 03.26.2024 16:32
    Photo ID: 8308470
    VIRIN: 240320-F-FX978-1125
    Resolution: 3481x2316
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, US
    4th Fighter Wing
    Seymour Johnson
    USAF

