ALS Class 24-C Graduates

Senior Airman Hannah Garcia, assigned to the 335th Fighter Squadron, right, receives the Commandant’s Award from Master Sgt. Mark Benevides, Airman Leadership School instructor, during the ALS class 24-C graduation ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Mar. 20, 2024. The Commandant’s Award is presented to an ALS graduate that possessed the highest degree of character, competence, and commitment during the ALS course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Rebecca Tierney)

