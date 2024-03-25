ALS Class 24-C Graduates

Senior Airman Derrick Shaw, assigned to the 335th Fighter Squadron, right, receives the Academic Achievement Award from Master Sgt. Peter Creighton, 333rd Fighter Generation Squadron first sergeant, during the Airman Leadership School class 24-C graduation ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Mar. 20, 2024. The students presented with the Academic Achievement Award maintained the highest grade point average throughout the ALS course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Rebecca Tierney)

Date Taken: 03.20.2024
Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, US