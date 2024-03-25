Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ALS Class 24-C Graduates [Image 1 of 7]

    ALS Class 24-C Graduates

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2024

    Photo by Airman Rebecca Tierney 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Senior Airman Blake Wyatt, center, assigned to the 4th Security Forces Squadron, receives the Distinguished Graduate Award from Senior Master Sgt. Oliver Missick, 4th Fighter Wing Safety Office superintendent, left, and Master Sgt. Dylan Lightfoot, 4th Munitions Squadron alternate mission equipment section chief, right, during the Airman Leadership School class 24-C graduation ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Mar. 20, 2024. Students who received the Distinguished Graduate Award displayed effective teamwork, academic excellence and leadership skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Rebecca Tierney)

