Senior Airman Blake Wyatt, center, assigned to the 4th Security Forces Squadron, receives the Distinguished Graduate Award from Senior Master Sgt. Oliver Missick, 4th Fighter Wing Safety Office superintendent, left, and Master Sgt. Dylan Lightfoot, 4th Munitions Squadron alternate mission equipment section chief, right, during the Airman Leadership School class 24-C graduation ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Mar. 20, 2024. Students who received the Distinguished Graduate Award displayed effective teamwork, academic excellence and leadership skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Rebecca Tierney)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.20.2024 Date Posted: 03.26.2024 16:32 Photo ID: 8308464 VIRIN: 240320-F-FX978-1131 Resolution: 3578x2381 Size: 1.19 MB Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ALS Class 24-C Graduates [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Rebecca Tierney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.