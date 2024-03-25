ALS Class 24-C Graduates

Staff Sgt. Nijel Freeman, assigned to the 4th Component Maintenance Squadron, right, receives the John L. Levitow Award from Chief Master Sgt. Austin Sutton, 4th Operations Support Squadron senior enlisted leader, during the Airman Leadership School class 24-C graduation ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Mar. 20, 2024. The John L. Levitow Award is the highest honor that can be earned by an Enlisted Professional Military Education graduate. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Rebecca Tierney)

