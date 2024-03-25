Senior Airman Janee Fair, center, assigned to the 4th Maintenance Group, receives the Distinguished Graduate Award from Senior Master Sgt. Oliver Missick, 4th Fighter Wing Safety Office superintendent, left, and Master Sgt. Dylan Lightfoot, 4th Munitions Squadron alternate mission equipment section chief, right, during the Airman Leadership School class 24-C graduation ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Mar. 20, 2024. Students who received the Distinguished Graduate Award displayed effective teamwork, academic excellence and leadership skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Rebecca Tierney)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2024 16:32
|Photo ID:
|8308469
|VIRIN:
|240320-F-FX978-1128
|Resolution:
|3397x2260
|Size:
|1.25 MB
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ALS Class 24-C Graduates [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Rebecca Tierney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
