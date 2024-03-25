Senior Airman Gabriella Flores, assigned to the 336th Fighter Squadron, right, receives the Academic Achievement Award from Master Sgt. Peter Creighton, 333rd Fighter Generation Squadron first sergeant, during the Airman Leadership School class 24-C graduation ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Mar. 20, 2024. The students presented with the Academic Achievement Award maintained the highest grade point average throughout the ALS course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Rebecca Tierney)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2024 16:32
|Photo ID:
|8308465
|VIRIN:
|240320-F-FX978-1133
|Resolution:
|3358x2234
|Size:
|1.06 MB
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ALS Class 24-C Graduates [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Rebecca Tierney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
