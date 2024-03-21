U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Susan Joseph, 51st Medical Group commander, hosts an activity with Osan Elementary School students as part of her presentation for career day at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 15, 2024. Career day provided OES students with presenters who shared personal experience in the workforce with the ultimate goal to inspire consideration of a wider variety of jobs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Verzaal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2024 Date Posted: 03.26.2024 03:04 Photo ID: 8307114 VIRIN: 240315-F-XO977-2258 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 12.99 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Osan Elementary School career day inspires future leaders [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Chase Verzaal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.