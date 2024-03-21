Osan Elementary School career day inspires future leaders

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 51st Maintenance Squadron give a presentation on their careers to Osan Elementary School students during career day at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 15, 2024. The volunteers organized simple activities for the students to participate in, aiming to enhance their educational experience. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Verzaal)

