Brittany Roberson, Mustang Fitness Center instructor, incorporates exercises into a career day presentation for Osan Elementary School students at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 15, 2024. Career day allowed the students to hear personal experiences from the volunteers in the workforce, to allow the students to consider a wider variety of jobs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Verzaal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2024 Date Posted: 03.26.2024 03:04 Photo ID: 8307112 VIRIN: 240315-F-XO977-2206 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 16.4 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Osan Elementary School career day inspires future leaders [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Chase Verzaal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.