Osan Elementary School career day inspires future leaders

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    03.15.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Verzaal 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Brittany Roberson, Mustang Fitness Center instructor, incorporates exercises into a career day presentation for Osan Elementary School students at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 15, 2024. Career day allowed the students to hear personal experiences from the volunteers in the workforce, to allow the students to consider a wider variety of jobs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Verzaal)

    Date Taken: 03.15.2024
    Date Posted: 03.26.2024 03:04
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
