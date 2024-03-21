Brittany Roberson, Mustang Fitness Center instructor, incorporates exercises into a career day presentation for Osan Elementary School students at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 15, 2024. Career day allowed the students to hear personal experiences from the volunteers in the workforce, to allow the students to consider a wider variety of jobs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Verzaal)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2024 03:04
|Photo ID:
|8307112
|VIRIN:
|240315-F-XO977-2206
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|16.4 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
This work, Osan Elementary School career day inspires future leaders [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Chase Verzaal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
