Osan Elementary School career day inspires future leaders

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Gavin Woods, 51st Maintenance Squadron non-destructive inspection journeyman, shows an Osan Elementary School student how to check for fractures in metal objects during career day at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 15, 2024. Career day was hosted to provide OES students with a sense of excitement for going to school and give them information about future career options. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Verzaal)

Date Taken: 03.15.2024
Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR