    Osan Elementary School career day inspires future leaders [Image 7 of 8]

    Osan Elementary School career day inspires future leaders

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    03.15.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Verzaal 

    51st Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kaitlin Frazier, 51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs Journeyman, asks Osan Elementary School students questions during a career day presentation at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 15, 2024. The volunteers shared stories about their careers, and encouraged the students to work hard in school to create more opportunities for themselves in the future. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Verzaal)

