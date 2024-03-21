Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Osan Elementary School career day inspires future leaders [Image 3 of 8]

    Osan Elementary School career day inspires future leaders

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    03.15.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Verzaal 

    51st Fighter Wing

    51st Security Forces Squadron Defenders demonstrate the Red Man XP Instructor Suit to Osan Elementary School students during career day at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 15, 2024. During the event, volunteers spoke about their careers and showcased equipment used for their duties. The event aimed to illustrate future career paths in and outside of the military to OES students. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Verzaal)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2024
    Date Posted: 03.26.2024 03:04
    Photo ID: 8307109
    VIRIN: 240315-F-XO977-2136
    Resolution: 5937x3950
    Size: 21.59 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Osan Elementary School career day inspires future leaders [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Chase Verzaal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Osan Elementary School career day inspires future leaders
    Osan Elementary School career day inspires future leaders
    Osan Elementary School career day inspires future leaders
    Osan Elementary School career day inspires future leaders
    Osan Elementary School career day inspires future leaders
    Osan Elementary School career day inspires future leaders
    Osan Elementary School career day inspires future leaders
    Osan Elementary School career day inspires future leaders

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Osan Air Base
    Career day
    51st Fighter Wing
    Osan Elementary School
    Fight Tonight
    Airmen and Families

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT