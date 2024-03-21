Osan Elementary School career day inspires future leaders

51st Security Forces Squadron Defenders demonstrate the Red Man XP Instructor Suit to Osan Elementary School students during career day at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 15, 2024. During the event, volunteers spoke about their careers and showcased equipment used for their duties. The event aimed to illustrate future career paths in and outside of the military to OES students. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Verzaal)

