USAMMDA team gathers for command town hall, awards presentation

U.S. Army Col. Andy Nuce presents a commander’s coin to Michael Marx during a U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity town hall and awards presentation ceremony, Fort Detrick, Md., March 21, 2024. Nuce is USAMMDA’s commander and Marx a budget analyst for the Administrative Services Division. USAMMDA leads the Department of Defense’s medical product development through contracting, agreements, and interdisciplinary and integrated product teams. (Official U.S. Army Photo by Cameron E. Parks/Released)

