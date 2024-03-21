Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAMMDA team gathers for command town hall, awards presentation [Image 16 of 20]

    USAMMDA team gathers for command town hall, awards presentation

    FORT DETRICK, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2024

    Photo by Cameron Parks 

    U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity (USAMMDA)

    U.S. Army Master Sgt. Hunter Black presents a commander’s coin to Christina Benson during a U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity town hall and awards presentation ceremony, Fort Detrick, Md., March 21, 2024. Black is USAMMDA’s senior enlisted advisor and Benson the command support coordinator for the Office of the Commander. USAMMDA leads the Department of Defense’s medical product development through contracting, agreements, and interdisciplinary and integrated product teams. (Official U.S. Army Photo by Cameron E. Parks/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.21.2024
    Date Posted: 03.25.2024 22:53
    Photo ID: 8306990
    VIRIN: 240321-A-XH454-1143
    Resolution: 2137x1425
    Size: 305.25 KB
    Location: FORT DETRICK, MD, US
    This work, USAMMDA team gathers for command town hall, awards presentation [Image 20 of 20], by Cameron Parks, identified by DVIDS

    USAMMDA team gathers for command town hall, awards presentation
    health care
    U.S. Army
    modernization
    innovation
    Joint-Force
    U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity

