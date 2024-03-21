U.S. Army Master Sgt. Hunter Black presents a commander’s coin to Christina Benson during a U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity town hall and awards presentation ceremony, Fort Detrick, Md., March 21, 2024. Black is USAMMDA’s senior enlisted advisor and Benson the command support coordinator for the Office of the Commander. USAMMDA leads the Department of Defense’s medical product development through contracting, agreements, and interdisciplinary and integrated product teams. (Official U.S. Army Photo by Cameron E. Parks/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.21.2024 Date Posted: 03.25.2024 22:53 Photo ID: 8306990 VIRIN: 240321-A-XH454-1143 Resolution: 2137x1425 Size: 305.25 KB Location: FORT DETRICK, MD, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAMMDA team gathers for command town hall, awards presentation [Image 20 of 20], by Cameron Parks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.