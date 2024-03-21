USAMMDA team gathers for command town hall, awards presentation

U.S. Army Master Sgt. Hunter Black presents a commander’s coin to Gregory Gehler during a U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity town hall and awards presentation ceremony, Fort Detrick, Md., March 21, 2024. Black is USAMMDA’s senior enlisted advisor and Gehler director for the Force Integration Division. USAMMDA leads the Department of Defense’s medical product development through contracting, agreements, and interdisciplinary and integrated product teams. (Official U.S. Army Photo by Cameron E. Parks/Released)

