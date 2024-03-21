USAMMDA team gathers for command town hall, awards presentation

U.S. Army Col. Andy Nuce presents a Civilian Service Achievement Medal and plaque to Andrew Atkinson for his recognition as Employee of the Quarter during a U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity town hall and awards presentation ceremony, Fort Detrick, Md., March 21, 2024. Nuce is USAMMDA’s commander and Atkinson a product manager for Warfighter Protection and Acute Care. USAMMDA leads the Department of Defense’s medical product development through contracting, agreements, and interdisciplinary and integrated product teams. (Official U.S. Army Photo by Cameron E. Parks/Released)

