USAMMDA team gathers for command town hall, awards presentation

U.S. Army Master Sgt. Hunter Black presents a Certificate of Appreciation to Jon Witt during a U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity town hall and awards presentation ceremony, Fort Detrick, Md., March 21, 2024. Black is USAMMDA’s senior enlisted advisor and Witt a technology transfer specialist for the Office of Research and Technology Applications. USAMMDA leads the Department of Defense’s medical product development through contracting, agreements, and interdisciplinary and integrated product teams. (Official U.S. Army Photo by Cameron E. Parks/Released)

