USAMMDA team gathers for command town hall, awards presentation

U.S. Army Master Sgt. Hunter Black presents a commander’s coin to Sharon Hanaway during a U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity town hall and awards presentation ceremony, Fort Detrick, Md., March 21, 2024. Black is USAMMDA’s senior enlisted advisor and Hanaway the property book officer for the Administrative Services Division. USAMMDA leads the Department of Defense’s medical product development through contracting, agreements, and interdisciplinary and integrated product teams. (Official U.S. Army Photo by Cameron E. Parks/Released)

