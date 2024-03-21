U.S. Air Force Airman Cole Cornell (top), 354th Logistics Readiness Squadron ground transportation apprentice, coordinates crate movement with Airman 1st Class Kevin Atari, 354th LRS vehicle maintenance apprentice, during Arctic Gold 24-2 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, March 19, 2024. Exercise AG 24-2 reinforced the 354th Fighter Wing’s ability to rapidly generate support to deploy fifth generation airpower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney)
|03.19.2024
|03.22.2024 18:38
|8304384
|240319-F-CJ259-1027
|4684x3116
|976.94 KB
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
|3
|1
This work, Arctic Gold 24-2 reinforces the 354th Fighter Wing’s ability to deploy and project airpower [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Carson Jeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Arctic Gold 24-2 reinforces the 354th Fighter Wing’s ability to deploy and project airpower
