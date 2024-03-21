Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arctic Gold 24-2 reinforces the 354th Fighter Wing’s ability to deploy and project airpower [Image 8 of 8]

    Arctic Gold 24-2 reinforces the 354th Fighter Wing’s ability to deploy and project airpower

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman Cole Cornell (top), 354th Logistics Readiness Squadron ground transportation apprentice, coordinates crate movement with Airman 1st Class Kevin Atari, 354th LRS vehicle maintenance apprentice, during Arctic Gold 24-2 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, March 19, 2024. Exercise AG 24-2 reinforced the 354th Fighter Wing’s ability to rapidly generate support to deploy fifth generation airpower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney)

    Date Taken: 03.19.2024
    Date Posted: 03.22.2024 18:38
    Photo ID: 8304384
    VIRIN: 240319-F-CJ259-1027
    Resolution: 4684x3116
    Size: 976.94 KB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arctic Gold 24-2 reinforces the 354th Fighter Wing’s ability to deploy and project airpower [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Carson Jeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Arctic Gold 24-2 reinforces the 354th Fighter Wing’s ability to deploy and project airpower
    PACAF
    Alaska
    Eielson
    fighterfriday

