U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kevin Atari, 354th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance apprentice, lays down pallet boards during Arctic Gold 24-2 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, March 19, 2024. Exercise AG 24-2 refined the capabilities and readiness of the 354th Fighter Wing and its participating units through a simulated mass deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney)

Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
Arctic Gold 24-2 reinforces the 354th Fighter Wing's ability to deploy and project airpower [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Carson Jeney