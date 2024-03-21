U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kevin Atari, 354th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance apprentice, lays down pallet boards during Arctic Gold 24-2 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, March 19, 2024. Exercise AG 24-2 refined the capabilities and readiness of the 354th Fighter Wing and its participating units through a simulated mass deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2024 18:38
|Photo ID:
|8304381
|VIRIN:
|240319-F-CJ259-1034
|Resolution:
|5034x3349
|Size:
|986 KB
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Arctic Gold 24-2 reinforces the 354th Fighter Wing’s ability to deploy and project airpower [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Carson Jeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Arctic Gold 24-2 reinforces the 354th Fighter Wing’s ability to deploy and project airpower
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT