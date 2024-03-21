Arctic Gold 24-2 reinforces the 354th Fighter Wing’s ability to deploy and project airpower

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Justin Duran, 355th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew chief, prepares an aircraft for loading during Arctic Gold 24-2 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, March 20, 2024. Exercise AG 24-2 reinforced the 354th Fighter Wing’s ability to rapidly generate support to deploy fifth generation airpower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney)

