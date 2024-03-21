An F-35A Lightning II taxis on the flightline during Arctic Gold 24-2 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, March 20, 2024. Exercise AG 24-2 reinforced the 354th Fighter Wing’s ability to rapidly generate support to deploy fifth generation airpower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2024 18:38
|Photo ID:
|8304375
|VIRIN:
|240320-F-CJ259-1058
|Resolution:
|4217x2806
|Size:
|705.48 KB
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
Arctic Gold 24-2 reinforces the 354th Fighter Wing’s ability to deploy and project airpower
