Arctic Gold 24-2 reinforces the 354th Fighter Wing’s ability to deploy and project airpower

F-35A Lightning II aircraft taxi on the flightline while Airmen assigned to the 355th Fighter Generation Squadron prepare equipment to be loaded during Arctic Gold 24-2 on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, March 20, 2024. Exercise AG 24-2 reinforced the 354th Fighter Wing’s ability to rapidly generate support to deploy fifth generation airpower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney)

Date Taken: 03.20.2024
Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US