    MCA Course [Image 10 of 10]

    MCA Course

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Smith 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 9th Reconnaissance Wing lie in the prone position while participating in the Multi-Capable Airman course at Beale Air Force Base, California, March 7, 2024. Airmen simulate cover fire while another team practices moving toward a simulated enemy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Smith)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2024
    Date Posted: 03.22.2024 16:56
    Photo ID: 8304144
    VIRIN: 240307-F-RA943-1170
    Resolution: 5064x3369
    Size: 1.84 MB
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
    This work, MCA Course [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Colin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

