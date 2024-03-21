Airmen from the 9th Reconnaissance Wing lie in the prone position while participating in the Multi-Capable Airman course at Beale Air Force Base, California, March 7, 2024. Airmen simulate cover fire while another team practices moving toward a simulated enemy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Smith)



IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2024 Date Posted: 03.22.2024 16:56 Photo ID: 8304144 VIRIN: 240307-F-RA943-1170 Resolution: 5064x3369 Size: 1.84 MB Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MCA Course [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Colin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.