MCA Course

Airmen from the 9th Reconnaissance Wing lie in the prone position while participating in the Multi-Capable Airman course at Beale Air Force Base, California, March 7, 2024. Airmen simulate cover fire while another team practices moving toward a simulated enemy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Smith)
|03.07.2024
|03.22.2024 16:56
|8304144
|240307-F-RA943-1170
|5064x3369
|1.84 MB
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|2
|0
