MCA Course

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tristin Nilles, 9th Security Forces Squadron installation entry controller, provides feedback to 9th Reconnaissance Wing Airmen during the Multi-Capable Airman course at Beale Air Force Base, California, March 5, 2024. Airmen were trained on several expeditionary skills, including shoot, move and communicate, which built basic communication and movement tactics for combat encounters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Smith)



