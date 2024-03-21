Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCA Course [Image 7 of 10]

    MCA Course

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Smith 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tristin Nilles, 9th Security Forces Squadron installation entry controller, provides feedback to 9th Reconnaissance Wing Airmen during the Multi-Capable Airman course at Beale Air Force Base, California, March 5, 2024. Airmen were trained on several expeditionary skills, including shoot, move and communicate, which built basic communication and movement tactics for combat encounters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Smith)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2024
    Date Posted: 03.22.2024 16:56
    Photo ID: 8304132
    VIRIN: 240306-F-RA943-1002
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.41 MB
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCA Course [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Colin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

