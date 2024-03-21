U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Immanuel Smoak, 9th Maintenance Squadron electrical and engineering specialist moves with his team as they advance through a simulated convoy during the Multi-Capable Airman (MCA) course at Beale Air Force Base, California, March 7, 2024. Smoak worked with his team to ensure safety and survival of every member during the Move as a Fire Team portion of the MCA course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Smith)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2024 16:56
|Photo ID:
|8304133
|VIRIN:
|240307-F-RA943-1239
|Resolution:
|4361x2902
|Size:
|1.01 MB
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MCA Course [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Colin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
