U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Immanuel Smoak, 9th Maintenance Squadron electrical and engineering specialist moves with his team as they advance through a simulated convoy during the Multi-Capable Airman (MCA) course at Beale Air Force Base, California, March 7, 2024. Smoak worked with his team to ensure safety and survival of every member during the Move as a Fire Team portion of the MCA course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Smith)



