Airmen from the 9th Reconnaissance Wing receive weapon manipulation training during the Multi-Capable Airman course at Beale Air Force Base, California, March 4, 2024. This course is designed to expose Airmen to training they may not regularly receive due to their assigned job. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Smith)



IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2024 Date Posted: 03.22.2024 16:56 Photo ID: 8304121 VIRIN: 240304-F-RA943-1045 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 2.36 MB Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MCA Course [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Colin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.