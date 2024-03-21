Airmen from the 9th Reconnaissance Wing take cover during the Move as a Fire Team portion of the Multi-Capable Airman course at Beale Air Force Base, California, March 7, 2024. Airmen learn the importance of finding and providing cover during this portion of the course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2024 Date Posted: 03.22.2024 16:56 Photo ID: 8304143 VIRIN: 240307-F-RA943-1118 Resolution: 4810x3200 Size: 2.5 MB Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MCA Course [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Colin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.