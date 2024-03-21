MCA Course

A U-2 Dragon Lady Flies overhead while Airmen from the 9th Reconnaissance Wing participate in the Multi-Capable Airman course at Beale Air Force Base, California, March 7, 2024. Airmen listen to instruction on how to move as a unit in a combat zone. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Smith)



