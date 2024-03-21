Joint and allied forces build brighter smiles

Mario Ryubal, left, 59th Dental Squadron master dental ceramist, demonstrates ceramic tooth design for military service members and master labor contractors during the 67th Tri-Service Dental Conference at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 13, 2024. The conference offered an array of opportunities for military and civilian dentistry workers to include training with new innovations in dental engineering, team building, hands on exercises, safety lectures and discussions of the future of the dental industry and work life betterment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan R. Sifuentes)

