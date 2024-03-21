Joint and allied forces build brighter smiles

U.S. Air Force, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy, U.S. Army and Japanese Air Self Defense force service members stand at attention during the presentation of the colors during the 67th Tri-Service Dental Conference opening remarks at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 12, 2024. The three day conference was a trilateral event offering service members, allied nations and civilians career opportunities, joint training and team building opportunities to enhance dental operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan R. Sifuentes)

