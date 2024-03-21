U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Aliyah Parker, back, 18th Dental Squadron orthodontic technician, utilizes a Computer Aided Design and Computer Aided Manufacturing machine on U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Mackenzi Barksdale, front, 3rd Dental Battalion dental technician, to make a 3D model of their own mouth during the 67th Tri-Service Dental Conference at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 13, 2024. A CAD/CAM machine allows dental technicians to create crowns or implants in place of traditional alginate impressions. Innovations like CAD/CAM were showcased during the conference, giving dental technicians the opportunity to train with and adapt the latest dental industry technology in a joint and trilateral environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan R. Sifuentes)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2024 04:42
|Photo ID:
|8302703
|VIRIN:
|240313-F-TK870-1137
|Resolution:
|7608x5072
|Size:
|20.19 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
Joint and allied forces build brighter smiles
