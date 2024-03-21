Joint and allied forces build brighter smiles

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Aliyah Parker, back, 18th Dental Squadron orthodontic technician, utilizes a Computer Aided Design and Computer Aided Manufacturing machine on U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Mackenzi Barksdale, front, 3rd Dental Battalion dental technician, to make a 3D model of their own mouth during the 67th Tri-Service Dental Conference at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 13, 2024. A CAD/CAM machine allows dental technicians to create crowns or implants in place of traditional alginate impressions. Innovations like CAD/CAM were showcased during the conference, giving dental technicians the opportunity to train with and adapt the latest dental industry technology in a joint and trilateral environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan R. Sifuentes)

