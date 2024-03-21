U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Garza, center, 18th Dental Squadron commander, participates in an IV placement exercise during the 67th Annual Tri-Service Dental Conference at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 13, 2024. The conference offered an array of opportunities for military and civilian dentistry workers to include training with new innovations in dental engineering, team building, hands on exercises, safety lectures and discussions of the future of the dental industry and work life betterment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan R. Sifuentes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2024 Date Posted: 03.22.2024 04:42 Photo ID: 8302702 VIRIN: 240313-F-TK870-1127 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 23.2 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Joint and allied forces build brighter smiles [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jonathan Sifuentes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.