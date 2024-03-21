Joint and allied forces build brighter smiles

U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Jesus Ortega, left, 3rd Dental Battalion dental technician, and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Antonio Diaz, center, 18th Dental Squadron dental technician, conduct a teeth impression training and demonstration for U.S. Air Force and U.S. Navy service members during the 67th Tri-Service Dental Conference at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 13, 2024. The conference brought together industry experts, researchers and practitioners from around the globe to train, discuss and network with service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan R. Sifuentes)

