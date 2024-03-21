Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint and allied forces build brighter smiles [Image 3 of 6]

    Joint and allied forces build brighter smiles

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.13.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Sifuentes 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Jesus Ortega, left, 3rd Dental Battalion dental technician, and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Antonio Diaz, center, 18th Dental Squadron dental technician, conduct a teeth impression training and demonstration for U.S. Air Force and U.S. Navy service members during the 67th Tri-Service Dental Conference at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 13, 2024. The conference brought together industry experts, researchers and practitioners from around the globe to train, discuss and network with service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan R. Sifuentes)

    PACAF
    Kadena Air Base
    18th Wing
    USPACOM
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM

