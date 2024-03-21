Joint and allied forces build brighter smiles

U.S. Air Force Airmen, U.S. Navy service members and Japanese master labor contractors introduce themselves during a venipuncture lecture led by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tina Wang, 18th Dental Squadron dental technician, during the 67th Tri-Service Dental Conference at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 13, 2024. Day two of the conference consisted of various lectures discussing safety and operational procedures, followed by hands-on multilateral training with supervision. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan R. Sifuentes)

