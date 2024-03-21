U.S. Air Force Airmen, U.S. Navy service members and Japanese master labor contractors introduce themselves during a venipuncture lecture led by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tina Wang, 18th Dental Squadron dental technician, during the 67th Tri-Service Dental Conference at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 13, 2024. Day two of the conference consisted of various lectures discussing safety and operational procedures, followed by hands-on multilateral training with supervision. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan R. Sifuentes)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2024 04:42
|Photo ID:
|8302700
|VIRIN:
|240313-F-TK870-1068
|Resolution:
|5868x3781
|Size:
|11.66 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint and allied forces build brighter smiles [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jonathan Sifuentes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Joint and allied forces build brighter smiles
