AC-130W Static Display Unveiled

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Thomas Moncure, 16th Special Operations Squadron commander, discusses the history of the AC-130W Stinger II gunship during the static display unveiling ceremony at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, March 21, 2024. The AC-130W flew its final combat mission as the last American forces departed Kabul, Afghanistan in August, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Charles Moye)

