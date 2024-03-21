AC-130W Static Display Unveiled

Members from the 27th Special Operations Wing and the 1st Special Operations Wing gather for a photo after a ceremony unveiling the AC-130W Stinger II gunship static display at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, March 21, 2024. In over 10 years of service as a gunship, the AC-130W flew a combined 2,170 combat sorties, totaling over 15,000 hours. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Charles Moye)
