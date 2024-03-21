Members from the 27th Special Operations Wing and the 1st Special Operations Wing gather for a photo after a ceremony unveiling the AC-130W Stinger II gunship static display at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, March 21, 2024. In over 10 years of service as a gunship, the AC-130W flew a combined 2,170 combat sorties, totaling over 15,000 hours. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Charles Moye)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.21.2024 Date Posted: 03.21.2024 19:05 Photo ID: 8302221 VIRIN: 240321-F-XX000-1239 Resolution: 5921x3940 Size: 2.9 MB Location: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AC-130W Static Display Unveiled [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Vernon Walter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.