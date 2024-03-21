Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AC-130W Static Display Unveiled [Image 5 of 5]

    AC-130W Static Display Unveiled

    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Vernon Walter 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Kaveri Crum, 1st Special Operations Wing Deputy Commander, gives a speech about the impacts of the AC-130W Stinger II gunship during the static display unveiling ceremony at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, March 21, 2024. During the ceremony, Crum highlighted the many operations the AC-130Ws have flown and its history as an Air Force Special Operations Command asset. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Charles Moye)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2024
    Date Posted: 03.21.2024 18:59
    Photo ID: 8302225
    VIRIN: 240321-F-XX000-1228
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AC-130W Static Display Unveiled [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Vernon Walter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AC-130W Static Display Unveiled
    AC-130W Static Display Unveiled
    AC-130W Static Display Unveiled
    AC-130W Static Display Unveiled
    AC-130W Static Display Unveiled

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    AC-130W Static Display Unveiled

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cannon
    gunship
    1 SOW
    27 SOW
    AC-130W Stinger II

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT