The Cannon Air Force Base Honor Guard presents the colors during the AC-130W Stinger II gunship static display unveiling at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, March 21, 2024. The AC-130W Stinger II flew combat missions in support of Operation NEW DAWN, Operation ENDURING FREEDOM, Operation INHERENT RESOLVE, and more. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Charles Moye)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.21.2024 Date Posted: 03.21.2024 19:04 Photo ID: 8302223 VIRIN: 240321-F-XX000-1216 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.6 MB Location: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AC-130W Static Display Unveiled [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Vernon Walter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.