The Cannon Air Force Base Honor Guard presents the colors during the AC-130W Stinger II gunship static display unveiling at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, March 21, 2024. The AC-130W Stinger II flew combat missions in support of Operation NEW DAWN, Operation ENDURING FREEDOM, Operation INHERENT RESOLVE, and more. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Charles Moye)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2024 19:04
|Photo ID:
|8302223
|VIRIN:
|240321-F-XX000-1216
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.6 MB
|Location:
|CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, AC-130W Static Display Unveiled [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Vernon Walter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AC-130W Static Display Unveiled
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT