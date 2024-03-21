Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AC-130W Static Display Unveiled [Image 2 of 5]

    AC-130W Static Display Unveiled

    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Vernon Walter 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    An AC-130W Stinger II gunship, Tail No. 88-1308, is memorialized as a static display after an unveiling ceremony at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, March 21, 2024. Also known as Excalibur II, it was the first of the AC-130W in the fleet to fire 30 mm rounds, employ the Small Diameter Bomb and Griffin Missile. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Charles Moye)

    This work, AC-130W Static Display Unveiled [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Vernon Walter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Cannon
    gunship
    1 SOW
    27 SOW
    AC-130W Stinger II

