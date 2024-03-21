AC-130W Static Display Unveiled

An AC-130W Stinger II gunship, Tail No. 88-1308, is memorialized as a static display after an unveiling ceremony at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, March 21, 2024. Also known as Excalibur II, it was the first of the AC-130W in the fleet to fire 30 mm rounds, employ the Small Diameter Bomb and Griffin Missile. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Charles Moye)

