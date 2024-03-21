An AC-130W Stinger II gunship, Tail No. 88-1308, is memorialized as a static display after an unveiling ceremony at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, March 21, 2024. Also known as Excalibur II, it was the first of the AC-130W in the fleet to fire 30 mm rounds, employ the Small Diameter Bomb and Griffin Missile. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Charles Moye)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2024 19:04
|Photo ID:
|8302222
|VIRIN:
|240321-F-XX000-1199
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.74 MB
|Location:
|CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, AC-130W Static Display Unveiled [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Vernon Walter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AC-130W Static Display Unveiled
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT