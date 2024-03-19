Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    THAAD Battery in Guam Successfully Completes Table VIII Evaluation [Image 5 of 5]

    THAAD Battery in Guam Successfully Completes Table VIII Evaluation

    GUAM

    03.13.2024

    Photo by Maj. Trevor Wild 

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Guam National Guard soldiers assigned to Task Force Talon's Security Forces Company patrol the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense site "Excalibur" in Dededo, Guam, March 13, 2024. The THAAD battery, equipped with a state-of-the-art missile defense system, is tasked with defending Guam and its surrounding areas against ballistic missile threats. (U.S. Army Photo by Maj. Trevor Wild)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2024
    Date Posted: 03.21.2024 03:40
    Photo ID: 8300539
    VIRIN: 240312-A-SU758-1005
    Resolution: 5328x4000
    Size: 10.14 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, THAAD Battery in Guam Successfully Completes Table VIII Evaluation [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Trevor Wild, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    THAAD Battery in Guam Successfully Completes Table VIII Evaluation
    THAAD Battery in Guam Successfully Completes Table VIII Evaluation
    THAAD Battery in Guam Successfully Completes Table VIII Evaluation
    THAAD Battery in Guam Successfully Completes Table VIII Evaluation
    THAAD Battery in Guam Successfully Completes Table VIII Evaluation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    THAAD Battery in Guam Successfully Completes Table VIII Evaluation

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    THAAD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT