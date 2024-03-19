THAAD Battery in Guam Successfully Completes Table VIII Evaluation

Guam National Guard soldiers assigned to Task Force Talon's Security Forces Company patrol the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense site "Excalibur" in Dededo, Guam, March 13, 2024. The THAAD battery, equipped with a state-of-the-art missile defense system, is tasked with defending Guam and its surrounding areas against ballistic missile threats. (U.S. Army Photo by Maj. Trevor Wild)

