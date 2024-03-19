Guam National Guard soldiers assigned to Task Force Talon's Security Forces Company patrol the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense site "Excalibur" in Dededo, Guam, March 13, 2024. The THAAD battery, equipped with a state-of-the-art missile defense system, is tasked with defending Guam and its surrounding areas against ballistic missile threats. (U.S. Army Photo by Maj. Trevor Wild)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2024 03:40
|Photo ID:
|8300539
|VIRIN:
|240312-A-SU758-1005
|Resolution:
|5328x4000
|Size:
|10.14 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, THAAD Battery in Guam Successfully Completes Table VIII Evaluation [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Trevor Wild, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
THAAD Battery in Guam Successfully Completes Table VIII Evaluation
