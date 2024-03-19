THAAD Battery in Guam Successfully Completes Table VIII Evaluation

Photo By Maj. Trevor Wild | A Terminal High Altitude Area Defense launcher used by E-3 Air Defense Artillery THAAD...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Trevor Wild | A Terminal High Altitude Area Defense launcher used by E-3 Air Defense Artillery THAAD Battery as part of their Table VIII certification in Dededo, Guam, March 13, 2024. The THAAD battery, equipped with a state-of-the-art missile defense system, is tasked with defending Guam against ballistic missile threats. (U.S. Army Photo by Maj. Trevor Wild) see less | View Image Page

DEDEDO, Guam - In a testament to readiness and operational excellence, Task Force Talon's E-3 ADA THAAD Battery conducted a Table VIII evaluation for the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system stationed in Guam, March 11-15, 2024.



E-3 THAAD Battery, equipped with a state-of-the-art missile defense system, is tasked with defending Guam and its surrounding areas against potential ballistic missile threats. Amidst evolving security challenges in the region, completing the Table VIII evaluation highlights the unit's preparedness to effectively deter and counter emerging threats. The evaluation showcased the unit's proficiency in missile defense operations and underscored its critical role in bolstering regional security in the Pacific.



Senior Air Defense leaders from the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, and 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade served as evaluators.



"Table VIII is the first assessment in the series of gunnery tables that brings in external evaluators to assess the Battery's proficiency on their gunnery task as a collective," said Chief Warrant Officer 4 Jennifer Burns, Lead Evaluator.



Soldiers underwent rigorous training scenarios designed to test their ability to deploy, operate, and maintain the THAAD system under simulated combat conditions. From rapid deployment drills to simulated missile engagements, the evaluation encompassed a range of tasks to assess the unit's combat readiness and proficiency.



The TF Talon commander, Lt. Col. Jonathan Stafford, said, "The evaluators certified that all the crews from the THAAD battery were proficient on all aspects of the Defense of Guam mission. Great job, E-3!"



Completing the Table VIII evaluation reaffirms TF Talon's commitment to excellence and its indispensable role in safeguarding peace and security in the Pacific. With Guam serving as a strategic outpost in the region, TF Talon's presence is pivotal in deterring aggression and preserving stability in the Indo-Pacific theater.