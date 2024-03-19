Date Taken: 03.12.2024 Date Posted: 03.21.2024 03:40 Photo ID: 8300538 VIRIN: 240312-A-SU758-1004 Resolution: 5328x4000 Size: 8.88 MB Location: GU

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, THAAD Battery in Guam Successfully Completes Table VIII Evaluation [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Trevor Wild, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.