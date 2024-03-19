A Terminal High Altitude Area Defense launcher used by E-3 Air Defense Artillery THAAD Battery as part of their Table VIII certification in Dededo, Guam, March 13, 2024. The THAAD battery, equipped with a state-of-the-art missile defense system, is tasked with defending Guam against ballistic missile threats. (U.S. Army Photo by Maj. Trevor Wild)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2024 03:40
|Photo ID:
|8300535
|VIRIN:
|240312-A-SU758-1001
|Resolution:
|5328x4000
|Size:
|7.47 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, THAAD Battery in Guam Successfully Completes Table VIII Evaluation [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Trevor Wild, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
THAAD Battery in Guam Successfully Completes Table VIII Evaluation
