A Terminal High Altitude Area Defense launcher used by E-3 Air Defense Artillery THAAD Battery as part of their Table VIII certification in Dededo, Guam, March 13, 2024. The THAAD battery, equipped with a state-of-the-art missile defense system, is tasked with defending Guam against ballistic missile threats. (U.S. Army Photo by Maj. Trevor Wild)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.12.2024 Date Posted: 03.21.2024 03:40 Photo ID: 8300535 VIRIN: 240312-A-SU758-1001 Resolution: 5328x4000 Size: 7.47 MB Location: GU Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, THAAD Battery in Guam Successfully Completes Table VIII Evaluation [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Trevor Wild, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.