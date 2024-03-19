An Army Navy / Transportable Radar Surveillance (AN/TPY-2) is repositioned during E-3 Terminal High Altitude Area Defense Battery's Table VIII certification at site "Excalibur" in Dededo, Guam, March 12, 2024. The AN/TPY-2 is a missile defense radar capable of detecting, classifying, and tracking ballistic missiles. (U.S. Army Photo by Maj. Trevor Wild)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.12.2024 Date Posted: 03.21.2024 03:40 Photo ID: 8300536 VIRIN: 240312-A-SU758-1002 Resolution: 5328x4000 Size: 10.65 MB Location: GU Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, THAAD Battery in Guam Successfully Completes Table VIII Evaluation [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Trevor Wild, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.