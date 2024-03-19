An Army Navy / Transportable Radar Surveillance (AN/TPY-2) is repositioned during E-3 Terminal High Altitude Area Defense Battery's Table VIII certification at site "Excalibur" in Dededo, Guam, March 12, 2024. The AN/TPY-2 is a missile defense radar capable of detecting, classifying, and tracking ballistic missiles. (U.S. Army Photo by Maj. Trevor Wild)
THAAD Battery in Guam Successfully Completes Table VIII Evaluation
