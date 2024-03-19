THAAD Battery in Guam Successfully Completes Table VIII Evaluation

Soldiers assigned to E-3 Terminal High Altitude Area Defense Battery connect power cables during a Table VIII certification in Dededo, Guam, March 12, 2024. Table VIII is the first assessment in the series of gunnery tables that brings in external evaluators to assess the Battery's proficiency in their gunnery task as a collective. The THAAD battery, equipped with a state-of-the-art missile defense system, is tasked with defending Guam against ballistic missile threats. (U.S. Army Photo by Maj. Trevor Wild)

