DPAA visits University of Missouri

Fern Sumpter-Winbush, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) principal deputy director, looks over the names of fallen World War II service members during a visit to the Memorial Student Union at the University of Missouri in Columbia, March 20, 2024. Winbush met with various faculty and staff to promote the 2024 Kansas City Family Member Update, a periodic event designed to keep families of missing Americans informed about the DPAA mission, and to share information about their specific losses. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Blake Gonzales)

